LA Fitness Eyes Collierville, Urban Village Moves Ahead
Fitness International LLC, an affiliate of L.A. Fitness International, has purchased the site of the former Sunrise Chevrolet Buick GMC in Collierville for $3.7 million. William B. Horner, the chief real estate officer and senior vice president of Fitness International LLC, signed the Jan. 5 warranty deed on behalf of L.A. Fitness, while Kenneth Forbert signed on behalf of Chevrolet Buick GMC at Collierville LLC. The sale includes two parcels at 1048 W. Poplar Ave. in Collierville, which were purchased by Sunrise after Bill Heard Chevrolet filed for bankruptcy in 2008.
