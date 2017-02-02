Jan 27-Feb 2, 2017: This week in Memp...

Jan 27-Feb 2, 2017: This week in Memphis history

Friday Jan 27

The Showboats cut Ole Miss star John Fourcade before the exhibition, but Mossy Cade and Leonard Coleman , from the University of Texas and Vanderbilt respectively, have joined the defense. Returning are Reggie White and Walter Lewis .

