It's Sex Pistols Taco Bell Day in Mem...

It's Sex Pistols Taco Bell Day in Memphis. Eat a Burrito

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: The Memphis Flyer

Every year on this day Fly on the Wall invites readers to take a spin down scenic Union Ave. and stop in for a seven layer burrito at the Taco Bell where the other Taco Bell used to be. See, before the first Taco Bell was erected on that site, 1447 Union was home to the Taliesyn Ballroom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Black lives matter (Jul '16) 3 hr Now_What- 123
Best couger bar in Memphis 23 hr Looking 2
lose weight (Jan '13) Tue Old Fashion 3
mornin' Mon The Stealth 2
Guest (Feb '16) Jan 7 Guest143 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
Looking for housing Jan 1 Leatherworker 2
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,504 • Total comments across all topics: 277,819,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC