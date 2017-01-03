Hyde Foundations Will Match Up to $2M for Ballet Memphis
The Memphis-based Hyde Family Foundations announced Tuesday, Jan. 10, that it will grant up to $2 million in matching funds to Ballet Memphis for money raised as part of the organization's current campaign. The $31 million campaign is funding Ballet Memphis' new headquarters under construction in Midtown as well as an endowment to sustain the company and create future works.
