Hundreds to March Downtown In Support of Women's Rights
A group of Memphis volunteers are planning a peaceful demonstration downtown the day after president-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office. Planners for The Memphis Women's March, an extension of the national Women's March on Washington, are anticipating hundreds to turn out for the demonstration in support of women's rights and human's rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.
