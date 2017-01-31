Hopson Says Violence Shows 'Desperation and a Lack of Hope'
Shelby County Schools superintendent Dorsey Hopson wants the school system to find a way to combat violence outside the borders of school campuses as well as within. Hopson expressed concern Tuesday, Jan. 31, about violent crime in the city after a spike in January in which there were five homicides in one weekend across the city.
