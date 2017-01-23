Haywood County's Largest Employer Expanding
A Rhode Island-based manufacturer of compounds, composites and plastics will invest $32.2 million to expand its West Tennessee distribution facility, creating 50 jobs. Teknor Apex plans to build a 200,000-square-foot distribution facility in the Brownsville-Haywood County Industrial Park.
