Haslam Tax Plan Would Secure Funds for Road, Infrastructure Projects
NASHVILLE Memphis legislators are weighing Gov. Bill Haslam's proposal to raise fuel taxes and slightly cut the grocery tax, while assessing the impact on local governments of a Hall income tax reduction and a major business tax reduction that is proposed. "Nobody's bought into anything yet," said Rep. Ron Lollar, a Bartlett Republican who chairs the Shelby County legislative delegation.
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who was around during the mlk assasination or t... (Sep '11)
|7 hr
|Stillrelevant
|83
|Rep. Steve Cohen Interview
|Tue
|Burnt Ribs and Ch...
|1
|which vet to crop dogs ears (Jul '12)
|Jan 15
|K-9 protection
|27
|allofourstuff.com
|Jan 15
|AllofOurStuff
|1
|Memphis Grocery Stores From The Past (Sep '11)
|Jan 15
|Former Memphian
|47
|Does Memphis suck? (Nov '10)
|Jan 15
|juan 246
|317
|Looking for housing
|Jan 15
|juan 246
|3
