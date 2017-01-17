Haslam Tax Plan Would Secure Funds fo...

Haslam Tax Plan Would Secure Funds for Road, Infrastructure Projects

NASHVILLE Memphis legislators are weighing Gov. Bill Haslam's proposal to raise fuel taxes and slightly cut the grocery tax, while assessing the impact on local governments of a Hall income tax reduction and a major business tax reduction that is proposed. "Nobody's bought into anything yet," said Rep. Ron Lollar, a Bartlett Republican who chairs the Shelby County legislative delegation.

