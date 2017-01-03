Graceland to Renovate Racquetball Court
Graceland plans to restore what is now the "trophy room" at Elvis Presley's estate to a racquetball court on the way to the March 2 opening of a $45 million entertainment complex that will include the world's largest Elvis museum. The separate building in the back of the Whitehaven mansion originally was built as a racquetball court.
