Fly on the Wall 1456

Fly on the Wall 1456

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Memphis Flyer

Breaking entertainment industry news: Memphis rapper Blac Youngsta made headlines this week when a couple of strippers at the L.A. club Ace of Diamonds got mad at him for leaving the club without tipping. So the ladies did what people do these days: They posted a video.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Now_What- 20,772
Rep. Steve Cohen Interview 14 hr hmmm 2
News Student Organizers From Four Colleges Lead Prot... 20 hr Mike 1
who was around during the mlk assasination or t... (Sep '11) 21 hr Mike 84
Junebugs BBQ Stand Thu Junebugs BBQ Stand 1
which vet to crop dogs ears (Jul '12) Jan 15 K-9 protection 27
Memphis Grocery Stores From The Past (Sep '11) Jan 15 Former Memphian 47
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,164 • Total comments across all topics: 278,118,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC