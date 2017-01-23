Deannexation Group Gets Dollar Figure...

Deannexation Group Gets Dollar Figures on Leaving Memphis

If South Cordova, Windyke and Southwind leave Memphis, the city should get to keep sales tax and property tax revenue generated by commercial properties in those three recently annexed areas. "There's a real possibility that they could deannex more if they wanted to, but those three areas are the ones that make sense," Roland said on the WKNO/Channel 10 program "Behind The Headlines."

