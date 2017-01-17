Dave & Buster's to Open Cordova Location
The popular restaurant/sports bar/adult arcade Dave & Buster's will join the likes of Ikea, Nordstrom Rack and Trader Joe's on the list of popular franchises opening their first locations in the Bluff City. Dave & Buster's will become the entertainment anchor of The Commons of Wolfcreek when it opens a 43,500-square-foot location in a space formerly occupied by Sports Authority, according to Kristen Moore, spokeswoman for the center's owner, Brixmor Property Group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rep. Steve Cohen Interview
|21 hr
|Burnt Ribs and Ch...
|1
|which vet to crop dogs ears (Jul '12)
|Sun
|K-9 protection
|27
|allofourstuff.com
|Sun
|AllofOurStuff
|1
|Memphis Grocery Stores From The Past (Sep '11)
|Jan 15
|Former Memphian
|47
|Does Memphis suck? (Nov '10)
|Jan 15
|juan 246
|317
|Looking for housing
|Jan 15
|juan 246
|3
|Black lives matter (Jul '16)
|Jan 15
|Lord bless you
|129
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC