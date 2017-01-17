Dave & Buster's to Open Cordova Location

Dave & Buster's to Open Cordova Location

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: The Daily News

The popular restaurant/sports bar/adult arcade Dave & Buster's will join the likes of Ikea, Nordstrom Rack and Trader Joe's on the list of popular franchises opening their first locations in the Bluff City. Dave & Buster's will become the entertainment anchor of The Commons of Wolfcreek when it opens a 43,500-square-foot location in a space formerly occupied by Sports Authority, according to Kristen Moore, spokeswoman for the center's owner, Brixmor Property Group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rep. Steve Cohen Interview 21 hr Burnt Ribs and Ch... 1
which vet to crop dogs ears (Jul '12) Sun K-9 protection 27
allofourstuff.com Sun AllofOurStuff 1
Memphis Grocery Stores From The Past (Sep '11) Jan 15 Former Memphian 47
Does Memphis suck? (Nov '10) Jan 15 juan 246 317
Looking for housing Jan 15 juan 246 3
Black lives matter (Jul '16) Jan 15 Lord bless you 129
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,037 • Total comments across all topics: 278,029,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC