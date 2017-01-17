Dave & Buster's to Open Cordova Location

The popular restaurant/sports bar/adult arcade Dave & Buster's will join the likes of Ikea, Nordstrom Rack and Trader Joe's on the list of popular franchises opening their first locations in the Bluff City. Dave & Buster's will become the entertainment anchor of The Commons of Wolfcreek when it opens a 43,500-square-foot location in a space formerly occupied by Sports Authority, according to Kristen Moore, spokeswoman for the center's owner, Brixmor Property Group.

