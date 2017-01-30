Cohen Sponsors Bill to Stop Trump Imm...

Cohen Sponsors Bill to Stop Trump Immigration Order

1 hr ago

U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen is among the House sponsors of a bill that would prohibit the use of federal funds to enforce President Donald Trump's order barring refugees from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days. Cohen, a Democrat, is among the members of the House Judiciary Committee co-sponsoring the bill.

