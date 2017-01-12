Clayborn Temple Restoration Gets $400...

Clayborn Temple Restoration Gets $400,000 Federal Grant

Clayborn Temple's restoration was awarded a $400,000 National Park Service grant Thursday through the city's Housing and Community Development Division. The National Park Service awarded the city's Housing and Community Development Division a $400,000 grant Thursday, Jan. 12, for the preservation of Clayborn Temple.

