Clayborn Temple Restoration Gets $400,000 Federal Grant
Clayborn Temple's restoration was awarded a $400,000 National Park Service grant Thursday through the city's Housing and Community Development Division. The National Park Service awarded the city's Housing and Community Development Division a $400,000 grant Thursday, Jan. 12, for the preservation of Clayborn Temple.
