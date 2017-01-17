City Begins Forums On Youth Violence

City Begins Forums On Youth Violence

Read more: The Daily News

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and his administration begin a set of four meetings Saturday, Jan. 21, to address the problem of young violence. The sessions, which will include elected and religious leaders, are billed as a "citywide peace forum" by the city's Office of Youth Services.

Read more at The Daily News.

