Blues, Grits and Gospel: An Elvis Gui...

Blues, Grits and Gospel: An Elvis Guide to Memphis

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: Southern Accents

With a sweet cream cheese "frosting" and chopped milk chocolate, this take on red velvet cake will knock the socks off your guests. From the high school football fields where a young Elvis played as a teen, to the studio where he recorded for the first time, Memphis shaped both the star and style icon that he would become.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
which vet to crop dogs ears (Jul '12) 14 hr K-9 protection 27
allofourstuff.com 15 hr AllofOurStuff 1
Memphis Grocery Stores From The Past (Sep '11) 22 hr Former Memphian 47
Does Memphis suck? (Nov '10) Sun juan 246 317
Looking for housing Sun juan 246 3
Black lives matter (Jul '16) Sun Lord bless you 129
Best couger bar in Memphis Fri Reality 3
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,774 • Total comments across all topics: 277,962,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC