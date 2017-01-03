Blight Fight Takes Root Near Carnes Elementary
Some of Mary Baker 's friends like to joke that she will eventually reclaim the whole city of Memphis, but just one lot at a time. "I say, what's wrong with that?" Baker replied.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lose weight (Jan '13)
|9 hr
|Old Fashion
|3
|mornin'
|15 hr
|The Stealth
|2
|Black lives matter (Jul '16)
|16 hr
|The Stealth
|120
|Guest (Feb '16)
|Jan 7
|Guest143
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Looking for housing
|Jan 1
|Leatherworker
|2
|Does Memphis suck? (Nov '10)
|Dec 31
|F Willie
|315
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC