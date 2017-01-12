12 arrested during Valero protest
MEMPHIS, TN - Protesters blocked the entrance of the Valero Memphis Terminal on Monday afternoon; police arrested many of them before the protest ended. Multiple protesters descended on the fuel terminal on West Mallory Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Monday.
