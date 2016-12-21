Todd's Christmas Spectacular

Dec. 16, 2016 - 66:20 - Celebrating the reason for the season! FOX News Radio presents Christmas performances by Jason Crabb, Meredith Andrews, The Mylon Hayes Family, and the Bellevue Singing Christmas Tree Choir from Memphis Tennessee! Sponsored by "The Case for Christ" in theaters April 2017, and Brim's Snack Foods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.