TN Apartment Complex Fire Leaves 24 Homeless

Dec. 21--An electrical malfunction caused a fire that left 24 residents homeless at a Southeast Memphis apartment complex Tuesday night. Firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire at 10:42 p.m. at the Eastwood Park Apartments in the 2900 block of Getwell Road.

