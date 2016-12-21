TN Apartment Complex Fire Leaves 24 Homeless
Dec. 21--An electrical malfunction caused a fire that left 24 residents homeless at a Southeast Memphis apartment complex Tuesday night. Firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire at 10:42 p.m. at the Eastwood Park Apartments in the 2900 block of Getwell Road.
