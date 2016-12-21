Tickets on Sale for New Memphis Wine Event
The March 10 event, Opening Toast and Perfect Pairings, will be hosted at the Halloran Centre for Performing Arts, 225 S. Main St ., from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event's grand sommelier, Laurie Forster, will present the opening toast at the start of a three-course dinner provided by Restaurant Iris, and entertainment will be provided by international jazz sensation Monty Alexander. The March 11 Grand Tasting will feature wine tasting with selections prepared by Forster.
