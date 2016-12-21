Suspect in Hookah Lounge Shooting Found and Apprehended Tuesday, December 13
A suspect in the shooting of Anthony Lamb at the Hookah Lounge on September 11 has been found and apprehended. Captain Mark Bennett says Ottawa Sheriff's Detectives received information that 25-year-old Aaron Young was in the Memphis Tennessee area late Monday evening, December 12. Bennett says with the assistance of the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, Young was taken into custody in that area without any incident.
