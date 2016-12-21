Son of DUI victim does not want driver to face jail time

Linda Cartwright, 55, of Whitehaven was indicted on three counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, and aggravated vehicular homicide. According to the police affidavit, she drove her vehicle right into Charles Butner, 60, from Memphis as he assisted a 31-year-old motorcyclist injured in a crash at Brooks Road and Coughlin Drive back in June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.