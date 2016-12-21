Snapshots: A Look at Ikea Memphis' 2-Year Journey

From the announcement by former Memphis Mayor A C Wharton on Dec. 16, 2014, to people camping out before the official opening on Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Ikea store in Memphis has been much anticipated. The 271,000-square-foot store at Germantown Parkway and Interstate 40 will be a regional draw, with the next closest Ikea being in Atlanta.

