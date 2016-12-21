Playhouse on the Square presents ROCK...

Playhouse on the Square presents ROCK oF AGES

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

It's the tail end of the big bad 1980s in Hollywood, and the party has been raging hard. Aqua Net, Lycra, lace, and liquor flow freely at one of the Sunset Strip's last legendary venues, but the rock-and-roll fairy-tale is about to end when German developers sweep into town with plans to turn the fabled Strip into just another capitalist strip mall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
who wants a beatin 1 hr Juan Carlos 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr jjohn 20,745
Memphis Night Life 80s (Jun '11) 7 hr barb 112
Gregg Drew Bank Robber Poplar Lounge (Apr '11) 13 hr Just Wondering 12
I need info on murdered teen Wendy Welborn Dec 19 Gyra 2
News Others indicted on drug charges Dec 18 Richard 3
MNDC post office (May '14) Dec 14 Tamya Thomas 5
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,391 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,886

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC