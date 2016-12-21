Playhouse on the Square presents ROCK oF AGES

It's the tail end of the big bad 1980s in Hollywood, and the party has been raging hard. Aqua Net, Lycra, lace, and liquor flow freely at one of the Sunset Strip's last legendary venues, but the rock-and-roll fairy-tale is about to end when German developers sweep into town with plans to turn the fabled Strip into just another capitalist strip mall.

