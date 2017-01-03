Okra: cooking Italian by way of Memphis

By Patty Talahongva It's not exactly easy to find Okra Cookhouse and Cocktails because it's not visible from 7th Street, but if you turn east at Palo Verde Drive, just south of Bethany Home Road, and drive around the back, you'll find the doors to this Southern food haven tucked into North Central Phoenix. "It's probably one of our biggest challenges," admits Cullen Campbell, chef and co-owner, of the location on the backside of the recently revamped Crown Plaza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Central News.