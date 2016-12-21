Midtown Retail Property Sells for $5 Million

A Midtown Memphis strip mall is changing hands for $5 million, according to a special warranty deed filed with the Shelby County Register of Deeds on Dec. 21. Sigo Partners LLC, acting as Poplar Avalon LLC, sold the property located at 1625 Poplar Ave. to the Israeli investment company Faropoint Ventures LLC, acting as Poplar-Avalon Retail Center LLC. The parcel, which is located near the intersection of Poplar Avenue and Avalon Street, shares a lot with Home Depot and is home to a Planet Fitness, Payless ShoeSource and ACE Cash Express. The 60,639-square-foot Class B retail building sits on 4.6 acres and was built in 1990, according to the Shelby County Assessor of Property.

