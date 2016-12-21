Memphis Health Care Thrives With Inve...

Memphis Health Care Thrives With Investments, Growth

Methodist Healthcare made a "great commitment" to Memphis this year. Those are the words of Methodist University Hospital CEO Jeff Liebman, who referenced the health care system's multimillion-dollar investment into its flagship hospital at 1265 Union Ave ., part of a master plan that will give the facility a modern overhaul.

