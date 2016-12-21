Medical District Using Tactical Urbanism to Increase Walkability
Redevelopment in dense city centers provides a unique set of problems for urban planners. Decades and sometimes centuries of overlapping growth make utilizing every possible square foot of land a necessity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|Dudley
|20,741
|I need info on murdered teen Wendy Welborn
|Dec 19
|Gyra
|2
|Others indicted on drug charges
|Dec 18
|Richard
|3
|MNDC post office (May '14)
|Dec 14
|Tamya Thomas
|5
|Glenmore Academy 1980 and 1981 proms
|Dec 13
|Anon
|1
|Do you know what happened to Wendy Welborn in M... (Jan '16)
|Dec 13
|Anon
|6
|Memphis bankruptcy attorney
|Dec 13
|Gluttony
|1
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC