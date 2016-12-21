Last Word: The Bridge Revisited, The Election Year and Lamar Remains Lamar
One of the biggest stories of 2016 wasn't planned and the spontaneous nature of the July 10 demonstration that closed the Hernando DeSoto Bridge made it a very unusual story. It was spontaneous and it tapped long held feelings and frustrations.
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|anybody anywhere
|20,754
|Blacks as usual
|9 hr
|sick of black people
|4
|who wants a beatin
|9 hr
|Looking
|5
|cannabis
|Wed
|condom dealer
|8
|Tennessee Farm Bureau (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Stupid Commercial
|5
|Road Rage Roid Head
|Dec 27
|gern
|8
|Black lives matter
|Dec 27
|Now_What-
|117
