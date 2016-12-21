Last Word: Epping Way, Conley's Return and 'Ascend'

What is the encore after a year that has included the opening of Big River Crossing , the eastward expansion of the Shelby Farms Greenline across Germantown Parkway to the old town part of Cordova and the opening of Shelby Farms Park 's Heart of the Park renovation? Two words: Epping Way. As in the Epping Way section of the 21-mile Wolf River Greenway .

