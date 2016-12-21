Large Deals, Office Construction Mark...

Large Deals, Office Construction Mark 2016

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: The Daily News

Coming off of a strong year in 2015, the commercial real estate market in the Memphis metropolitan area continued to do well in 2016. Larry Jensen , president and CEO of Cushman & Wakefield/Commercial Advisors, said his company was tracking approximately 6 million square feet of net absorption in the industrial market headed into the last week of 2016, as compared to 8.4 million in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cannabis 6 hr crazy ass bitch 6
Road Rage Roid Head 20 hr gern 8
Black lives matter 20 hr Now_What- 117
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon hillbilly jim 20,746
who wants a beatin Sun Juan Carlos 2
Memphis Night Life 80s (Jun '11) Dec 25 barb 112
Gregg Drew Bank Robber Poplar Lounge (Apr '11) Dec 25 Just Wondering 12
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,610 • Total comments across all topics: 277,390,095

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC