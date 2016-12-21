Large Deals, Office Construction Mark 2016

Coming off of a strong year in 2015, the commercial real estate market in the Memphis metropolitan area continued to do well in 2016. Larry Jensen , president and CEO of Cushman & Wakefield/Commercial Advisors, said his company was tracking approximately 6 million square feet of net absorption in the industrial market headed into the last week of 2016, as compared to 8.4 million in 2015.

