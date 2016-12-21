Greensward, Weirich, and Black Lives Matter
The Overton Park Conservancy and the Memphis Zoological Society agreed to join a mediation process to settle an ongoing dispute over control of the park's Greensward. The agreement came during a volley of legal motions in which Citizens to Protect Overton Park and MZS opined on the control of the open field.
