Germantown Park Offices Sell for Nearly $48 Million
A large office park near the intersection of Germantown Parkway and Walnut Grove Road in Cordova has been sold for nearly $48 million. New York-based DRA Advisors LLC , acting as DRA CRT Germantown Center LP , sold six parcels to Real Capital Solutions, acting as EAT-1615 LLC, for $47.8 million.
