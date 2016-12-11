Germantown Park Offices Sell for Near...

Germantown Park Offices Sell for Nearly $48 Million

A large office park near the intersection of Germantown Parkway and Walnut Grove Road in Cordova has been sold for nearly $48 million. New York-based DRA Advisors LLC , acting as DRA CRT Germantown Center LP , sold six parcels to Real Capital Solutions, acting as EAT-1615 LLC, for $47.8 million.

