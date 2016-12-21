Development Projects Tied to Mid-South Reach $9.2B
The number of development projects in the Memphis market has risen above $9 billion, according to data compiled by Cushman & Wakefield/Commercial Advisors. There is more than $9 billion in retail, office, industrial, multifamily, mixed-use and other projects in the Memphis area, according to the latest data compiled by Cushman & Wakefield/Commercial Advisors on its 901REnews map.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|Dudley
|20,741
|I need info on murdered teen Wendy Welborn
|Dec 19
|Gyra
|2
|Others indicted on drug charges
|Dec 18
|Richard
|3
|MNDC post office (May '14)
|Dec 14
|Tamya Thomas
|5
|Glenmore Academy 1980 and 1981 proms
|Dec 13
|Anon
|1
|Do you know what happened to Wendy Welborn in M... (Jan '16)
|Dec 13
|Anon
|6
|Memphis bankruptcy attorney
|Dec 13
|Gluttony
|1
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC