Development Projects Tied to Mid-South Reach $9.2B

The number of development projects in the Memphis market has risen above $9 billion, according to data compiled by Cushman & Wakefield/Commercial Advisors. There is more than $9 billion in retail, office, industrial, multifamily, mixed-use and other projects in the Memphis area, according to the latest data compiled by Cushman & Wakefield/Commercial Advisors on its 901REnews map.

