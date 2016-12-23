December 23-29, 2016: This week in Me...

December 23-29, 2016: This week in Memphis history

Friday Dec 23 Read more: The Daily News

The broader Southeast region is raked by the storms and other tornadoes through the long holiday weekend. 1986: On the front page of The Daily News, topless nightclub kingpin Danny Owens announces that he will donate $160,000 to Playhouse on the Square, allowing the group to buy the old Memphian theater it had moved into the previous year.

