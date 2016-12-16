December 16-22, 2016: This week in Memphis history
The 70-degree mark ties a record for the date set in 1982. 2011: On the front page of The Daily News, the Memphis City Council approves a planned development for the south side of Madison Avenue in Overton Square, including a new $16 million public parking garage to be built by the city.
