Couple pays off $30k in Christmasa

Dozens of families in Memphis will wake up with presents under their tree Christmas morning, thanks to the kindness of strangers more than 1,800 miles away. Steve and Samantha Bryson paid off roughly $30,000 in layaway merchandise at the Wal-Mart in Whitehaven this week so that families could have gifts for their loved ones during the holidays.

