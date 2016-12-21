Council Questions, Approves Airport R...

Council Questions, Approves Airport Revenue Bonds

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Daily News

Memphis City Council members approved the issuance of $110 million in airport authority revenue bonds at the last council meeting of 2016. But council members served notice that in the new year they expect the airport authority and other public entities to do better in minority and locally owned-business contracting.

