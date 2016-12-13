Children With Disabilities To Receive Adapted, Accessible Toys From Santa
With the help of Santa, Signal Centers, 109 N. Germantown Rd., Chattanooga, will host an Adapted Toy Giveaway for children with disabilities and their families from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Last month, volunteers purchased and switch adapted hundreds of toys for Signal Centers during Toyvention, an adapt-a-toy workshop.
