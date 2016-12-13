Aldermen will request streetlight at grocery store entrance
By John Howell Aldermen during their December 6 meeting agreed to request that Tallahachie Valley Electric Power Association place a streetlight near the entrance to the parking lot at the Piggly Wiggly shopping center on Highway 51 North. "It's dark there," Alderman Bill Dugger said, citing difficulty in seeing the curbs of the drive entrance after sunset.
