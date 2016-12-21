2 charged in death of 18-year-old CBH...

2 charged in death of 18-year-old CBHS graduate

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

MEMPHIS, TN - Two people were charged in the murder of a Christian Brothers High School graduate in the Country Squire Apartments. According to Memphis Police Department, 18-year-old Aaron Marr and 19-year-old Jeylon Harvey were identified as the suspects in the death of 18-year-old Eddie McDonald .

