2 charged in death of 18-year-old CBHS graduate
MEMPHIS, TN - Two people were charged in the murder of a Christian Brothers High School graduate in the Country Squire Apartments. According to Memphis Police Department, 18-year-old Aaron Marr and 19-year-old Jeylon Harvey were identified as the suspects in the death of 18-year-old Eddie McDonald .
