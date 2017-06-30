Three-Star DB Zamari Walton Commits t...

Three-Star DB Zamari Walton Commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech received commitment number nine of the 2018 football recruiting cycle this afternoon when three-star defensive back Zamari Walton announced his intentions to enroll with the Jackets. He made his big choice on a Facebook video stream this afternoon.

