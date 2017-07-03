Second death reported in last week's Malabar crash Zoe Barbee, of Orlando, succumbed to her injuries at Orlando Regional Medical Center over the weekend. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2uiuu4z A 23-year-old woman badly injured in a fiery, two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Melbourne woman in Malabar last week, has died, Florida Highway Patrol officials reported.

