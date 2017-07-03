Police, community step it up at 'Lay Down Your Gun' rally in Melbourne
Minister Sammy L. Jackson hosted the "Lay Down Your Gun and Love Your Enemies" peace rally July 1, 2017, at Lipscomb Community Park in Melbourne. Police, community step it up at 'Lay Down Your Gun' rally in Melbourne Minister Sammy L. Jackson hosted the "Lay Down Your Gun and Love Your Enemies" peace rally July 1, 2017, at Lipscomb Community Park in Melbourne.
