Photos: Arrest mugshots 6-30-17 Amy Kinal, 49, of Melbourne, charges: Unarmed burglary of unoccupied conveyance; resist officer without violence. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2txomaC Billy Birchfield, 36, of Melbourne, charges: Dui unlawful breath alc level 0.08 or higher; non support of children or spouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.