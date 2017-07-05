Infantini seeks return to Brevard Cou...

Infantini seeks return to Brevard County Commission

Wednesday Jul 5

Infantini seeks return to Brevard County Commission Infantini to run for County Commission again Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2urtag6 She plans to run in County Commissioner District 4, where the incumbent is fellow Republican Curt Smith, who is the current County Commission chairman. Infantini served two four-year terms as District 3 county commissioner from 2008 to 2016, but could not run for re-election in 2016 because of term limits.

