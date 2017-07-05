Infantini seeks return to Brevard County Commission
Infantini seeks return to Brevard County Commission Infantini to run for County Commission again Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2urtag6 She plans to run in County Commissioner District 4, where the incumbent is fellow Republican Curt Smith, who is the current County Commission chairman. Infantini served two four-year terms as District 3 county commissioner from 2008 to 2016, but could not run for re-election in 2016 because of term limits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Entire Jewish Town In Welfare Fraud
|10 hr
|Glenn Schmekel
|7
|Governor Calls for Florida State Health Crisis
|10 hr
|BillMick Silent
|4
|Can Someone Be Half Jewish?
|10 hr
|Ju Ju Chen
|6
|Operation Keelhaul
|11 hr
|Moran nMorgenthau
|3
|Why Fear Facts About Jews? Video
|Mon
|Rabbi Kay
|5
|Jews Controlled Germanys Media
|Mon
|Bawney
|3
|Jew Jared Kushner Heads Up Opioid Epidemic
|Mon
|Sheriff Israhell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC