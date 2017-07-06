Former Satellite High teacher arrested for allegedly molesting a student
Former Satellite High teacher arrested for allegedly molesting a student A former teacher from Satellite High School was arrested Wednesday for allegedly molesting a student. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2uv6kUx Charles E. Krininger III, a teacher in Brevard since 2002, was put on administrative leave in February 2016 following a student complaint that launched an investigation by the Satellite Beach Police Department and the school district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Entire Jewish Town In Welfare Fraud
|10 hr
|Glenn Schmekel
|7
|Governor Calls for Florida State Health Crisis
|10 hr
|BillMick Silent
|4
|Can Someone Be Half Jewish?
|10 hr
|Ju Ju Chen
|6
|Operation Keelhaul
|11 hr
|Moran nMorgenthau
|3
|Why Fear Facts About Jews? Video
|Mon
|Rabbi Kay
|5
|Jews Controlled Germanys Media
|Mon
|Bawney
|3
|Jew Jared Kushner Heads Up Opioid Epidemic
|Mon
|Sheriff Israhell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC