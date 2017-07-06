Former Satellite High teacher arreste...

Former Satellite High teacher arrested for allegedly molesting a student

Thursday Jul 6 Read more: Florida Today

Former Satellite High teacher arrested for allegedly molesting a student A former teacher from Satellite High School was arrested Wednesday for allegedly molesting a student. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2uv6kUx Charles E. Krininger III, a teacher in Brevard since 2002, was put on administrative leave in February 2016 following a student complaint that launched an investigation by the Satellite Beach Police Department and the school district.

