We've gone from American Exceptionalism to American Unexceptionalism
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his "Make America Great Again" rally at Orlando Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne, Florida, U.S. February 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque With his recent statement of intent to withdraw the United States from the Paris Accord on climate change, separating us exceptionally from the other 195 states which signed it, President Trump has promoted the project, started in the campaign season, of turning America from an exceptional nation, leading the free world, to an ordinary, unexceptional country, single-mindedly chasing its own, narrowly defined interests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Precision Hair Salon (Mar '14)
|6 hr
|Sally
|5
|Jews Controlled Germanys Media
|12 hr
|Weinstein Bros
|2
|6 Year Old Jewish Daughter Wanted It Says Dad
|13 hr
|Polansky
|2
|Mentally Ill Jew Spraying Swastikas Ehhhh Again!
|Jun 22
|Herman Rosenblat
|2
|Rabbi Calls for Poisoning of Palestinian Water ...
|Jun 21
|Nokmim
|2
|Jews Desecrate Christian Cemetery No Media
|Jun 21
|USS Liberty
|1
|Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06)
|Jun 20
|USS LIBERTY
|6
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC