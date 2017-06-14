Two Florida players claim Lucky Money jackpot prizes
The Florida Lottery announces that William Hensley, 57, of Orlando, and Sandra Huggins, 65, of Melbourne, each claimed their share of the $550,000 jackpot from the June 9, 2017, LUCKY MONEYa drawing at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Hensley chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $205,248.89.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Fear Facts About Jews? Video
|Wed
|Dr Shipman
|2
|The Sheriff and Bill Mick Dont Mention Opioids ...
|Wed
|Fran Dresser
|18
|Aldi stores expanding, to offer more products
|Wed
|Rothchild
|1
|Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16)
|Tue
|Debbie Lipspat
|94
|Theres Art and then Jewish Perversion
|Tue
|Satanangelo
|4
|Bill Mick Jews Push For Legal Marijuana
|Tue
|Satanangelo
|2
|Jew Doctor issues Millions of Opiods
|Jun 12
|Bill Mick Absent
|5
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC