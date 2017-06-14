Two Florida players claim Lucky Money...

Two Florida players claim Lucky Money jackpot prizes

The Florida Lottery announces that William Hensley, 57, of Orlando, and Sandra Huggins, 65, of Melbourne, each claimed their share of the $550,000 jackpot from the June 9, 2017, LUCKY MONEYa drawing at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Hensley chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $205,248.89.

